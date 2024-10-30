Fantasy Hockey
Dustin Wolf headshot

Dustin Wolf News: Between pipes Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 30, 2024

Wolf will tend the twine on the road versus Utah on Wednesday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Wolf has been splitting starts with Dan Vladar, with the duo going every other night through the first nine games of the campaign. In his four outings this year, the 23-year-old Wolf is 3-1-0 with a 2.74 GAA and .924 save percentage. Based on the current rotation, Vladar will get the nod at home Friday versus New Jersey before Wolf is back in the crease at home against the Oilers on Sunday.

Dustin Wolf
Calgary Flames
