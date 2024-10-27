Dustin Wolf News: Doesn't get bounces Saturday

Wolf turned aside 30 of 34 shots in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Jets, with Winnipeg's final goal getting scored into an empty net.

The 23-year-old kept Calgary in the game with some big stops, but Winnipeg took a 3-2 lead just 61 seconds into the third on a Dylan Samberg slapshot that sailed well over the net, bounced off the end glass and caromed into the Flames' net off Wolf's back. It's the first loss of the season for Wolf, who has gone 3-1-0 with a 2.74 GAA and .924 save percentage while splitting starts with Dan Vladar. Expect the timeshare to continue as long as both goalies are playing well in the Calgary crease.