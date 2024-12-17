Dustin Wolf News: Loses in overtime

Wolf stopped 31 of 35 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Bruins.

Wolf posted a shutout in his last outing but reverted back to previous form Tuesday. This was the fourth time in five starts he's been tagged for at least four goals. Wolf is now 9-5-2 over 16 starts, posting a 2.72 GAA and a .913 save percentage. Prior to a recent lower-body injury, Dan Vladar had been carving out more playing time, and the Flames may turn to him for Thursday's game versus the Senators after Wolf's shaky showing Tuesday.