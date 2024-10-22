Dustin Wolf News: Picks up shootout win

Wolf stopped 35 of 38 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Penguins.

The Penguins put up a good effort, but the Flames twice answered to tie the game in the third period. Wolf then turned aside four of six shootout attempts to improve his record to 3-0-0 on the year. He's allowed just seven goals despite facing 110 shots, though he's yet to face a team that made the playoffs last season. The Flames have alternated goalies early on, and if that holds, Wolf is lined up to start at home against the currently undefeated Jets on Saturday.