Dustin Wolf News: Shuts out defending champs

Dan Vladar (lower body) is dealing with an injury following his poor performance in an 8-3 loss to the Lightning on Thursday. Wolf had given up 14 goals over his last three starts, all losses, but he bounced back in a big way with his second career shutout. Wolf will likely operate in a starting role as long as Vladar is out. For the season, Wolf is 9-5-1 with a 2.65 GAA and a .915 save percentage over 15 starts. The Flames' next game is a fairly favorable matchup against the Bruins on Tuesday.