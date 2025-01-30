Dustin Wolf News: Strong showing in win

Wolf stopped 30 of 31 shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Ducks.

Wolf gave up a shorthanded goal to Frank Vatrano in the first period, but the Flames scored four straight to earn the win. Wolf concludes January with a 7-3-0 record and 23 goals allowed over 10 outings for an excellent month that could help his case in the Calder Trophy race. He's up to 19-8-2 with a 2.51 GAA and a .917 save percentage through 29 appearances. The Flames have a back-to-back over the weekend, which will see them host the Red Wings on Saturday before visiting the Kraken on Sunday. Look for Wolf and Dan Vladar to split those games.