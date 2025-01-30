Dustin Wolf News: Strong showing in win
Wolf stopped 30 of 31 shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Ducks.
Wolf gave up a shorthanded goal to Frank Vatrano in the first period, but the Flames scored four straight to earn the win. Wolf concludes January with a 7-3-0 record and 23 goals allowed over 10 outings for an excellent month that could help his case in the Calder Trophy race. He's up to 19-8-2 with a 2.51 GAA and a .917 save percentage through 29 appearances. The Flames have a back-to-back over the weekend, which will see them host the Red Wings on Saturday before visiting the Kraken on Sunday. Look for Wolf and Dan Vladar to split those games.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now