Dustin Wolf News: Winning streak snapped

Wolf stopped 26 of 30 shots in Monday's 4-3 loss to the Senators.

The Flames had won four straight entering Monday, while the Senators were 0-4-1 over their last five games. Wolf allowed two power-play goals and wasn't at his best generally, taking his first regulation loss over seven starts in November. This was also the second time this month he allowed more than two goals. He's now 8-3-1 with a 2.47 GAA and a .921 save percentage over 12 starts this season. With the loss, Wolf is likely to serve as backup to Dan Vladar versus the Red Wings on Wednesday, but the Flames have a back-to-back in Columbus on Friday and in Pittsburgh on Saturday, so the goalies should split that pair of games.