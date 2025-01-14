Dylan Guenther Injury: Lands on IR
Guenther (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, according to the NHL media site.
Utah HC announced Friday that Guenther is out indefinitely due to his lower-body injury, so his placement on injured reserve is merely a formality at this point. The up-and-coming winger was injured against Florida on Wednesday after colliding with Aleksander Barkov. Josh Doan is occupying a top-six role in the wake of Guenther's absence. Guenther was thriving on the second line before getting hurt, having generated 16 goals and 34 points across 40 appearances.
