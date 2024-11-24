Dylan Guenther News: Helps out on power play

Guenther produced a power-play assist, two shots on goal, two hits and two PIM in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Guenther has three goals and five assists over his last eight outings. He's picked up three power-play points over the last two games as he continues to make a large impact in that game situation. The 21-year-old winger is up to nine goals, nine assists, eight power-play points, 51 shots on net, 14 PIM and a plus-5 rating over 21 contests this season. Guenther's breakout campaign isn't slowing down, though he could be prone to occasional slumps when Utah's team-wide offense falters.