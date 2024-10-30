Dylan Guenther News: Picks up pair of helpers

Guenther logged two power-play assists, two shots on goal and four PIM in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Flames.

Guenther had his minutes cut early in the game, Belle Fraser of The Salt Lake Tribune reports, but head coach Andre Tourigny liked the way the 21-year-old winger responded once he got back on the ice. This is likely just a teaching moment for a young player. Guenther is finding his stride again with a goal and three assists over his last three games, though he has 10 PIM across his five outings. Overall, he has six goals, four assists, 28 shots on net, 10 PIM and a plus-4 rating across 11 appearances.