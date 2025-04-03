Dylan Holloway Injury: Hurt in Thursday's contest
Holloway (lower body) won't return to Thursday's game versus the Kings.
Holloway was injured in the first period, though it's unclear what caused his exit. If he's not able to play Saturday versus the Avalanche, Mathieu Joseph or Alexandre Texier would likely rejoin the lineup. Prior to Thursday, Holloway was on a tear with six goals and 10 assists over his last 11 outings.
