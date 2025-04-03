Fantasy Hockey
Dylan Holloway

Dylan Holloway Injury: Hurt in Thursday's contest

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 3, 2025

Holloway (lower body) won't return to Thursday's game versus the Kings.

Holloway was injured in the first period, though it's unclear what caused his exit. If he's not able to play Saturday versus the Avalanche, Mathieu Joseph or Alexandre Texier would likely rejoin the lineup. Prior to Thursday, Holloway was on a tear with six goals and 10 assists over his last 11 outings.

Dylan Holloway
St. Louis Blues

