Dylan Holloway headshot

Dylan Holloway Injury: Set to miss time

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 4, 2025 at 10:12am

Holloway (lower body) is expected to be sidelined for the "next couple of games," according to head coach Jim Montgomery on Friday.

Holloway probably should be expected to miss the Blues' next two games but he figures to be available ahead of the playoffs. Prior to Thursday's game in which he suffered his lower-body injury, Holloway had racked up 16 points in his prior 11 outings, including a trio of power-play points. With Holloway on the shelf, Jimmy Snuggerud figures to step into a first-line role in addition to racking up power-play minutes.

Dylan Holloway
St. Louis Blues
