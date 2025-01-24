Dylan Holloway News: Extends assist streak in defeat

Holloway notched an even-strength helper and doled out four hits Thursday in a 4-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Holloway extended his assist streak to four games in the loss, but the 23-year-old failed to record a shot on goal Thursday for the first time since Nov. 19. The 2020 first-round selection only has one marker through 10 outings in January, but he's helped offset the lack of goal scoring with 10 assists in the new year. Holloway has found success in an increased role in his first season with the Blues -- his 16:23 of average ice time this season is 5:01 more than the 11:22 he received with Edmonton in 2023-24. The left-shot center ranks second on the club in scoring with 15 goals and 37 points through 49 appearances in 2024-25.