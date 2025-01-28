Dylan Holloway News: Strikes on power play in loss

Holloway scored a power-play goal on two shots and added four hits in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Canucks.

Holloway has played at a point-per-game pace in January (two goals, 10 assists in 12 contests). The playmaking is a new touch -- he had more goals (14) than assists (12) through the end of December. The 23-year-old has been one of the biggest breakout players of the campaign, earning 16 goals, 38 points (eight on the power play), 117 shots on net, 112 hits and a plus-12 rating over 51 outings while cementing himself in the Blues' top six.