Dylan Larkin News: Another two-point effort Tuesday

Larkin produced a goal and an assist, both on the power play, in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Senators.

The Detroit captain opened the scoring midway through the first period before setting up Patrick Kane for the OT winner. Larkin has delivered three straight multi-point performances, extending his goal streak to four games and overall point streak to six games in the process. During that stretch, he's racked up five goals and nine points, including three goals and three helpers with the man advantage.