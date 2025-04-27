Dylan Strome News: One of each in win

Strome scored a goal on two shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Canadiens in Game 4.

Strome has gotten on the scoresheet in seven straight games, earning five goals and seven assists in that span. He's picked up two goals, five helpers, eight shots, a plus-3 rating, three blocked shots and two hits over four playoff contests. Strome is locked in on the top line and red-hot on offense, so he's a strong choice in DFS at this stage of the postseason.