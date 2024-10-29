Dylan Strome News: Provides pair of assists

Strome notched two assists, two PIM and a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Rangers.

Strome's season-opening point streak came to an end at six games as the Capitals were shutout in Game No. 7 on Saturday versus the Lightning. He was right back at it Tuesday, helping out on a pair of Alex Ovechkin goals in the first period. Strome's top-line assignment has led to consistent offense early in the campaign. He's up to three goals, eight helpers, 15 shots on net, eight blocked shots and a plus-6 rating over eight appearances. As long as he remains in that spot and on the first power-play unit, Strome should be able to replicate his last two seasons, which saw him total 65 and 67 points in 2022-23 and 2023-24, respectively.