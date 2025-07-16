Dysin Mayo News: Inks two-way contract

Mayo penned a one-year, two-way deal with Columbus on Wednesday.

Mayo featured in 58 regular-season games for AHL Henderson last year in which he garnered eight goals and 11 helpers. The 2014 fifth-round pick hasn't gotten into an NHL game since 2022-23 when he logged 15 games for the then Coyotes but failed to register a point. It's unlikely Mayo will see much, if any, NHL game action this year, making him a relative non-factor in fantasy contests.