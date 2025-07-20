Menu
Easton Cowan News: Named Memorial Cup MVP

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 20, 2025 at 12:13pm

Cowan earned the Stafford Smythe Trophy as the MVP of the 2025 Memorial Cup on June 1.

Cowan had three goals and four assists in five games to help OHL London win the Memorial Cup. Before the tournament, he registered 29 goals and 69 points in 46 regular-season appearances before adding 13 goals and 26 assists in 17 playoff outings. He will attempt to earn an NHL roster spot with the Maple Leafs out of training camp but might spend most of the 2025-26 campaign in the minors.

Easton Cowan
Toronto Maple Leafs
