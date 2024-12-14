Eeli Tolvanen News: Assists in back-to-back games

Tolvanen notched a power-play assist, five shots on goal and five hits in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Lightning.

Tolvanen continues to hum on offense with a goal and five assists over his last five outings. The winger is up to 15 points (four on the power play), 50 shots on net, 84 hits, 21 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through 32 appearances. The Kraken's listed third line of Tolvanen, Shane Wright and Oliver Bjorkstrand is carrying the offense lately, and Tolvanen's mix of offense and physical play is worth a look in deeper fantasy formats.