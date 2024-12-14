Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Eeli Tolvanen headshot

Eeli Tolvanen News: Assists in back-to-back games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 14, 2024

Tolvanen notched a power-play assist, five shots on goal and five hits in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Lightning.

Tolvanen continues to hum on offense with a goal and five assists over his last five outings. The winger is up to 15 points (four on the power play), 50 shots on net, 84 hits, 21 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through 32 appearances. The Kraken's listed third line of Tolvanen, Shane Wright and Oliver Bjorkstrand is carrying the offense lately, and Tolvanen's mix of offense and physical play is worth a look in deeper fantasy formats.

Eeli Tolvanen
Seattle Kraken
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now