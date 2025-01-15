Eeli Tolvanen News: Deposits goal in win

Tolvanen scored a goal and added three hits in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Penguins.

Tolvanen has three goals over his last four games but had gone nine contests without a point prior to that stretch. His inconsistency has led to him slipping out of a power-play role, which hinders his chances of getting his offense going again. The 25-year-old winger is at 11 goals, seven assists, 73 shots on net, 132 hits, 33 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating through 45 appearances this season, mainly in a third-line role.