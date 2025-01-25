Eeli Tolvanen News: Finds twine Saturday

Tolvanen scored a goal on three shots, added two PIM and levied four hits in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Penguins.

Tolvanen has four goals and an assist over his last nine outings. The winger's goal in the third period gave the Kraken some breathing room, stretching their lead to 3-1. Tolvanen has had a rough 2024-25, but he's up to 20 points (12 goals, eight assists), 80 shots on net, 151 hits, 37 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating through 50 appearances. He is unlikely to come close to the 41-point campaign he put forth in 2023-24.