Eeli Tolvanen News: Tallies in loss

Tolvanen scored a goal on three shots, added six hits and blocked two shots in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Ducks.

Tolvanen snapped a six-game slump with the goal. The 25-year-old has maintained a steady spot on the third line, but there's been no consistency in his play this season. He's now at six goals, one assist, 32 shots on net, 53 hits, 15 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating over 23 appearances. Without more regular scoring contributions, Tolvanen is tough to roster in most fantasy formats.