Eeli Tolvanen News: Two-point effort in win

Tolvanen scored a goal on three shots, dished an assist, went plus-3 and added four hits in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Sharks.

Tolvanen has a goal in four straight contests and ends January with seven tallies and two helpers over 15 outings. His line with Oliver Bjorkstrand and Chandler Stephenson combined for seven points in this big win. Tolvanen is up to 15 goals, 24 points, 86 shots on net, 160 hits, 39 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating over 53 appearances. He's a little behind last year's overall pace, which saw him earn 41 points in 81 games, but Tolvanen continues to bring depth scoring with ample physicality.