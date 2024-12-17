Eetu Luostarinen News: Contributes helper in win

Luostarinen logged an assist, six hits, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 6-5 win over the Oilers.

Luostarinen helped out on Niko Mikkola's game-tying goal in the third period. The assist snapped a six-game dry spell for Luostarinen, who remains in a middle-six role. He's picked up power-play time while Aleksander Barkov (illness) has been out of the lineup for two games, but Luostarinen doesn't regularly play with the man advantage. The power winger has 12 points, 34 shots on net, 71 hits, 21 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating through 32 appearances this season.