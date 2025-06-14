Eetu Luostarinen News: One of each in Saturday's win

Luostarinen scored an empty-net goal on two shots and added an assist in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Oilers in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

Luostarinen set up Brad Marchand's game-winning tally at 5:1`2 of the third period before adding the empty-netter himself to close out the win. The goal was Luostarinen's first since Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals. He's been good against the Oilers with a goal and four assists over five contests, giving him 18 points, 33 shots on net, 84 hits, 25 blocked shots, 25 PIM and a plus-11 rating across 22 playoff outings.