Eetu Luostarinen News: Tacks on goal in blowout win

Luostarinen scored a goal on three shots, added four hits, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 6-1 win over the Wild.

Luostarinen has a goal and an assist over his last two games while seeing a slightly larger role to cover for recent illness absences for Aleksander Barkov and Sam Bennett. The 26-year-old Luostarinen is worth a look as a streaming option or in deeper formats while he's playing on the second line, but he'll likely drop back to the third line when the Panthers get healthy. The Finn has four goals, 13 points, 37 shots on net, 75 hits, 23 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating over 33 contests.