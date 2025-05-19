Egor Afanasyev News: Inks one-year deal

Afanasyev signed a one-year, $800,000 contract with San Jose on Monday.

Afanasyev generated seven goals and 14 assists across 53 regular-season appearances with CSKA Moscow of the KHL in 2024-25 before adding four points in six playoff outings. The 24-year-old forward had one goal in 19 regular-season games with Nashville during the 2022-23 and 2023-24 NHL campaigns. Afanasyev could compete for a bottom-six role with the Sharks during training camp.