Elias Pettersson News: Four-game, six-point scoring streak

Pettersson had two helpers Saturday in a 4-3 victory over the Senators.

Ten of Pettersson's 15 points have come in his last seven games; it includes four goals and six assists. And he's on a four-game, six-point scoring streak (two goals, four assists). Pettersson still has a long way to go, but it looks like he's put his early-season malaise behind him. He needs to pick up his shot pace, though. With 40 shots in 19 games, Pettersson is on pace for just 170 shots, a significant drop from 207 last year and 257 the one before that. He's converting at about the same rate as he always has, which will mean he might fail to hit 30 goals for the first time in four seasons.