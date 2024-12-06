Elias Pettersson News: Sets up empty-netter

Pettersson notched an assist, two hits and two PIM in Friday's 5-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Pettersson fed Pius Suter for an empty-net tally in the third period. The helper extended Pettersson's point streak to five games (one goal, eight assists). The center has multiple points in seven of his last 13 outings, turning things around after a lackluster October. Pettersson is up to seven goals, 17 helpers, 48 shots on net, 32 hits, 33 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating over 25 contests this season.