Elvis Merzlikins headshot

Elvis Merzlikins Injury: Not available for Thursday's game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2025

Head coach Dean Evason said that Merzlikins (upper body) skated Wednesday but won't be available for Thursday's regular-season finale against the Islanders, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

Although the Blue Jackets could be competing in a win-and-in situation during Thursday's matchup, Merzlikins will be unavailable for a fifth consecutive game due to his upper-body injury. Jet Greaves has been dominant in Merzlikins' absence, and he'll likely get the starting nod against the Islanders.

Elvis Merzlikins
Columbus Blue Jackets
