Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Elvis Merzlikins headshot

Elvis Merzlikins News: Back in win column Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 8, 2025

Merzlikins stopped 20 shots in regulation and overtime and both shootout attempts he faced in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Penguins.

The 30-year-old netminder wasn't exactly sharp, but Merzlikins came through when it counted, denying Bryan Rust and Sidney Crosby in the shootout to secure his fourth win in his last five starts. That success has been the product of strong offensive support from the Blue Jackets rather than Merzlikins' level of play, however -- he's posted a 3.30 GAA and .881 save percentage during that stretch, but Columbus has scored at least four goals in each one of those outings.

Elvis Merzlikins
Columbus Blue Jackets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now