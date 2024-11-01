Elvis Merzlikins News: Can't handle Jets

Merzlikins stopped 38 of 44 shots in Friday's 6-2 loss to the Jets.

While the Blue Jackets have proved some doubters wrong early on, the Jets' relentless offense was too much for Merzlikins to handle Friday. He had won his last two starts, including a shutout over the Islanders on Wednesday. The 30-year-old is now 2-3-0 with a 2.86 GAA and a .907 save percentage over five starts this season. Merzlikins will likely get Saturday off with Daniil Tarasov expected to start on the road against the Capitals. Merzlikins is likely to start two of three games during the Blue Jackets' swing through California next week.