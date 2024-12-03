Elvis Merzlikins News: Drawing road start
Merzlikins will tend twine against the Flames on Tuesday, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site relays.
Merzlikins has won back-to-back games and is 6-0-1 over his last seven starts. This comes after the Latvian netminder won just two of his first eight appearances of the 2024-25 campaign. It'll be Merzlikins' second matchup against the Flames in four days -- the 30-year-old made 27 saves on 29 shots in a 5-2 win over Calgary on Friday. Merzlikins' opponent Tuesday ranks 28th in the league with 2.52 goals per game through 25 contests.
