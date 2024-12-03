Fantasy Hockey
Elvis Merzlikins headshot

Elvis Merzlikins News: Gets no help in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 3, 2024

Merzlikins stopped 19 of 21 shots in Tuesday's 3-0 loss to the Flames. The third goal was an empty-netter.

Merzlikins played well in a close game, but the Flames got two power-play goals from defensemen. This was enough to hand Merzlikins his first regulation loss in eight outings. The 30-year-old netminder is down to 8-6-2 with a 3.00 GAA and an .894 save percentage over 16 starts. He'll likely split the Blue Jackets' upcoming back-to-back with Daniil Tarasov. That pair of games features tricky matchups against the Oilers on Thursday and the Canucks on Friday.

Elvis Merzlikins
Columbus Blue Jackets
