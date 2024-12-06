Elvis Merzlikins News: Poor showing in Vancouver

Merzlikins stopped 12 of 16 shots in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Canucks. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.

Merzlikins has now lost two games in a row, and unlike Tuesday's 3-0 shutout loss in Calgary, this loss is firmly on his shoulders. The 30-year-old squandered a 2-0 lead after the first period as the Canucks rallied for the win. Merzlikins is down to 8-7-2 with a 3.07 GAA and an .889 save percentage through 17 appearances. The Blue Jackets' surprisingly stout offense has helped cover some of his flaws, but he remains among the low-end starting goalies in the league, though Daniil Tarasov has been outright awful in the backup role. The Blue Jackets' road trip ends with another tough matchup Sunday in Winnipeg.