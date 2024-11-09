Elvis Merzlikins News: Rough outing against Kings

Merzlikins allowed four goals on 22 shots in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Kings. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.

Merzlikins has now lost three straight games (0-2-1), allowing 12 goals on 93 shots in that span. The 30-year-old netminder looked good at the tail of October, but he's still stuck playing behind a mediocre defense and doesn't exactly have a long history of personal success. He's now 2-4-1 with a 2.89 GAA and an .899 save percentage through seven starts this season. Look for Daniil Tarasov to draw the start Sunday in Anaheim before Merzlikins potentially reclaims the crease for Tuesday's road-trip finale versus the Kraken.