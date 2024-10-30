Fantasy Hockey
Elvis Merzlikins News: Set to start Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 30, 2024

Merzlikins is expected to start in Wednesday's home game against the Islanders, per Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers.

Merzlikins is getting the opportunity to start in consecutive games after stopping 31 of 32 shots en route to a 6-1 victory over Edmonton on Monday. He's in a good position to build off that recent success against the Islanders, who are tied for 30th offensively with just 2.33 goals per game. Merzlikins has a record of 1-2-0 with a 2.76 GAA and a .900 save percentage across three outings overall in 2024-25.

