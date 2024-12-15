Elvis Merzlikins News: Struggles against Hurricanes

Merzlikins allowed four goals on 28 shots in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Hurricanes.

Merzlikins was given a couple of games off to reset, but he still took his fourth loss in his last five outings. He's allowed 16 goals in that span. The 30-year-old netminder is down to a 9-9-2 record with a 3.11 GAA and an .887 save percentage through 20 outings this season. The Blue Jackets are poised to keep three goalies on the roster for a while -- that could complicate Merzlikins' playing time, especially if Jet Greaves continues to perform at a decent level.