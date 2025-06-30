Emil Bemstrom News: Set for free agency

Bemstrom will not be qualified by the Penguins on Monday, Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff reports, making him an unrestricted free agent.

Bemstrom saw action in 14 NHL games this past season in which he garnered just one assist, 13 shots and 12 hits while averaging 8:20 of ice time. Given his limited NHL opportunities last year, it shouldn't come as a surprise to see the Pens going in a different direction. The 26-year-old center will be free to sign with any NHL club when free agency opens Tuesday.