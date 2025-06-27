Emil Heineman News: Flipped in Dobson deal

Heineman was acquired by the Islanders on Friday, along with two 2025 first-round picks, from Montreal in exchange for Noah Dobson, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Heineman has long been an intriguing prospect for NHL clubs, so much so that he was used by Florida to acquire Sam Bennet, Calgary to bring in Tyler Toffoli and now has been dealt for a big-name player again. This past season was Heineman's first full year in the NHL, and he certainly showed promise with 10 goals, eight assists and five power-play points in 62 regular-season contests. The 23-year-old winger should be capable of earning a middle-six role with the Isles and could see time with the No. 2 power-play unit.