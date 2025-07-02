Emil Heineman News: Inks two-year deal with Islanders

Heineman signed a two-year, $2.2 million contract with the Islanders on Wednesday.

Heineman was traded to the Islanders from the Canadiens on Friday, and he's now reached an agreement with his new team that will keep him under contract with New York for multiple seasons. The 23-year-old made a career-high 62 regular-season appearances with Montreal last year and logged 10 goals, eight assists, 173 hits, 24 blocked shots and 20 PIM while averaging 11:24 of ice time. Heineman has been considered an intriguing prospect around the NHL and should have a chance to earn a middle-six role with the Islanders.