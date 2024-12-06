Emil Lilleberg News: Puts up helper in win

Lilleberg notched an assist and two PIM in Thursday's 8-1 win over the Sharks.

Lilleberg led all Lightning skaters with 20:58 of ice time -- he picked up the slack as the top regulars got rest in a blowout win. The 23-year-old has five helpers over his last 11 contests, which is a level of offense typically unseen out of the blueliner so far in his young career. He's up to seven assists, 13 shots on net, 36 hits, 28 PIM, 15 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating through 21 appearances, which is already better than his five helpers in 37 regular-season outings in 2023-24.