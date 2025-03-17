Fantasy Hockey
Erik Gudbranson Injury: Won't play against New Jersey

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 17, 2025 at 7:56am

Gudbranson (shoulder) won't play in Monday's game against the Devils, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

Gudbranson is expected to return to game action soon, but he'll remain on injured reserve for at least one more matchup. His next chance to return will be Thursday against the Panthers, while Jack Johnson will remain in the lineup Monday since Gudbranson and Jake Christiansen (upper body) remain sidelined.

Erik Gudbranson
Columbus Blue Jackets
