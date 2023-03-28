FanDuel NHL: Tuesday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

It's a big Tuesday schedule as usual with 10 games on the slate. The Oilers and the Habs will be the only teams pulling double duty, playing the second game of their back-to-backs against the Knights and Flyers, respectively.

Key matchups include Hurricanes vs. Lightning and a pair of Pacific Division showdowns with Flames vs. Kings and Golden Knights vs. Oilers. The Lightning are the only team not fighting for a wild card spot who have yet to clinch a playoff berth. The Kings and Knights are in a tough battle for the division title while the Flames are sitting four points out of playoff spot and need to catch the slumping Kraken and Jets.

GOALIES

Linus Ullmark, BOS vs. NSH ($8,800): Based on the Bruins' current rotation, expect Ullmark to get the nod. He'll be going for his fourth straight win, and since losing to Chicago, he's allowed only four goals in three games. Ullmark will be a popular pick as the Bruins continue their historic run.

Igor Shesterkin, NYR vs. CBJ ($8,400): Shesterkin has won six of his past seven starts and the Jackets have been hit with injuries again with Patrik Laine, Erik Gudbranson and starter Elvis Merzlikins nursing injuries. The Rangers have found their groove and haven't allowed more than three goals in 10 straight games.

Jake Oettinger, DAL at CHI ($8,300): Fatigue may be a factor but it wasn't an issue in Oettinger's most recent start, when he made 40 saves in a win against the Pens. The Hawks will be an easier opponent and Oettinger and the Stars continue to be much better on the road than at home. Oettinger allowed just two goals in a one-goal loss in their previous meeting in December.

Tristan Jarry, PIT at DET ($7,700): Jarry has struggled at times this season but the Wings are a soft matchup having lost 12 of their past 15 games. Scoring goals has been a huge issue, and over the past three weeks have scored more than three goals just twice. The Wings are also without starter Ville Husso, which means the Pens might be able to provide some good goal support.

Thatcher Demko, VAN vs. STL ($7,200): Demko has been a fantastic DFS play since returning from injury, having allowed more than three goals just twice in 11 appearances. He's going for his third straight win and the Canucks has been similarly excellent since his return, going 11-3-0, tied for fourth in points percentage. The Blues, meanwhile, are tied-18th during that span.

VALUE PLAYS

Joel Farabee, PHI vs. MON ($4,700): Farabee has been one of the hottest players in the league and gets a chance to extend his point streak to six games. Farabee will play opposite Owen Tippett, both of whom have been very good at getting shots on net. The Habs might be a little tired having played last night in Buffalo.

Pavel Dorofeyev, VGK vs. EDM ($4,600): Dorofeyev's hot streak continues and scored against the Oilers last game as they wrap up their home-and-home series. It was Dorofeyev's fifth goal in seven games and remains on a line with William Karlsson and Michael Amadio.

Tyler Bertuzzi, BOS vs. NSH ($4,400): Neither Brad Marchand nor Patrice Bergeron are expected to play, which means Bertuzzi will get the top-line role with David Krejci and David Pastrnak while playing PP2. The Preds may be without top defenseman Roman Josi, who has missed five games due to injury.

Kirill Marchenko, CBJ at NYR ($4,400): Marchenko will play with Boone Jenner and Johnny Gaudreau on the top line with Patrik Laine out of the lineup. Marchenko can be a good value play because he shoots the puck a lot and Gaudreau's the best playmaker on the team. Marchenko has scored three goals and four points in his past six games.

Philip Tomasino, NSH at BOS ($4,300): Scoring against the Bruins will be no easy feat, but with Matt Duchene injured, look for the Preds to lean on Tomasino and Cody Glass for offense. Tomasino has been very productive in a top-six role, scoring three assists in his past two games and is second in team scoring with 11 points in 13 games since March 1.

Vladislav Namestnikov, WPG at SJ ($3,300): Namestnikov has scored only one assist in his past eight games but he's getting a whirl on a line with Mark Scheifele and Blake Wheeler, with Nikolaj Ehlers dropping to the third line. Namestnikov's offensive ceiling isn't very high, but perhaps playing with two of the Jets' best players can spark something, especially against the worst team in the league.

LINE STACKS

Kings at Flames

Phillip Danault (C - $5,500), Viktor Arvidsson (W - $6,200), Kevin Fiala (W - $7,500)

The Kings' second line was excellent against the Blues, combining for eight points. All three players are working on point streaks and the Flames continue to have trouble keeping pucks out of their own net. Expected starter Jacob Markstrom has a .896 save percentage in March.

Stars at Blackhawks

Roope Hintz (C - $7,500), Joe Pavelski (W - $6,900), Jason Robertson (W - $9,300)

The Stars have already scored 14 goals in three games against the Hawks this season, with Robertson and Hintz leading the way with three goals apiece. Though the Stars have stumbled a little bit, this is the first of three consecutive road games. Their 21 road wins rank third in the Western Conference, and they rank eighth in the league in goals for per game.

DEFENSEMEN

Adam Fox, NYR vs. CBJ ($6,900): Fox's six-game point streak was snapped Saturday against the Panthers but he's fared very well against the Jackets in his career, scoring nine assists in eight career games. Though Fox doesn't score many goals, he's excellent in transition and this is a game where the Rangers are expected to dominate puck possession. The Rangers have a 5v5 62.4 CF% in two games against the Jackets this season, according to naturalstattrick.com.

Filip Hronek, VAN at STL ($5,200): If Quinn Hughes ($7,000) doesn't fit in your budget, Hronek is a good substitute. His return to the lineup has taken some minutes (and pressure) off Hughes, and the Canucks have deployed both defensemen on their top power play recently.

