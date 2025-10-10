Haula was credited as the lone helper on Michael Bunting's opening goal, thus dubbing Haula with the first assist of the season for Nashville. The 34-year-old center was dealt to the Predators from New Jersey on June 18 after a second consecutive year of regression. However, Haula's early involvement in the offense is something to monitor going forward if he can get back to the 40-plus point pace he held in the 2021 and 2022 campaigns. Haula is best left on waivers for the time being, but could see matchup-dependent usage in deeper leagues if he can put together a string of good performances.