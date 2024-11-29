Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Erik Karlsson headshot

Erik Karlsson News: Registers helper in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 29, 2024

Karlsson provided an assist, fired three shots on goal and went plus-2 in Friday's 2-1 win over the Bruins.

Karlsson has five helpers over his last three games. This was also the first time he finished with a positive plus-minus rating since Nov. 5, though he was even in five of 10 games in that span. The defenseman has provided decent offense with 16 points and 62 shots on net over 25 appearances, but a minus-11 rating is a concern. He's also added six power-play points and 29 blocked shots in a top-four role.

Erik Karlsson
Pittsburgh Penguins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now