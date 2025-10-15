Darcy Kuemper is day-to-day with a lower-body injury, but the Kings have acquired Pheonix Copley from Tampa Bay on Wednesday for future considerations. Copley was originally claimed off waivers from LA, so he's returning to a familiar environment. Copley and Anton Forsberg will likely split the workload if Kuemper is unavailable, so Portillo isn't needed on LA's roster at this time. The 25-year-old Portillo hasn't played for the Kings in 2025-26, but he does have a 3.50 GAA and an .854 save percentage in two outings with Ontario this year.