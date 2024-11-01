Esa Lindell News: Two points in loss

Lindell chipped in a goal and an assist in Friday's 6-4 loss to the Panthers.

Lindell had a great performance in his native country of Finland as part of the NHL's Global Series -- he scored his first goal of the season before adding a helper late in the third period. The 30-year-old has produced three points over his last two outings after being held without a point in eight consecutive games to open the 2024-25 campaign. Through 10 games, Lindell has posted three points, 16 shots, 24 blocks, five takeaways and a plus-2 rating.