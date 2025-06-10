Menu
Evan Rodrigues headshot

Evan Rodrigues News: Big night on power play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 10, 2025

Rodrigues scored a goal and an assist Monday, both on the power play, in the Panthers' 6-1 win over the Oilers in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

After setting up Carter Verhaeghe for what proved to be the game-winning tally late in the first period, Rodrigues wrapped up the scoring late in the third with a one-timer past Calvin Pickard. The 31-year-old has a four-game playoff point streak going, and since returning from an undisclosed injury for the final game of the second round, Rodrigues has erupted for two goals and 12 points in nine contests, including seven points (one goal, six helpers) with the man advantage.

Evan Rodrigues
Florida Panthers
